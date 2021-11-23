Arrests
• Frankie L. Sanes, 51, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 22 and charged with theft and driving on a suspended license. He was released on a $1,750 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sherry Renee Godsey, 56, Cumberland Court, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11 p.m. Nov. 22 and charged with theft by shoplifting. She is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Benjamin Lott Kennedy, 38, Oliver Springs
• Todd Edward Tucker, 41, Luttrell; also charged with six counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Angela Ann Hill, 36, Big Springs Road, Friendsville
• Timothy Lynn Woodfin, 57, Jonesborough
• David Joseph Palmer, 35, Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Robert Lee Pilkey, 28, Thompson Bridge Road, Greenback
