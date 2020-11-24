Arrests
• John Matthew Clark Jr., 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 23 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving on a revoked license. He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Deanjelo James Kellogg, 32, East Newton Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:10 a.m. Nov. 24 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing and driving while license revoked. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Thuyen Quoc Huynh, 54, Olivia Lane, Maryville
• James Vance Kirkpatrick, 49, Kirkpatrick Lane, Maryville
• Matthew Brady Johnstone, 19, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland
