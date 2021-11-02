Arrests
• Lisa Marie Demar, 59, Tallassee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:57 p.m. Nov. 11 and charged with theft by shoplifting. She was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shawn Ray Keffer, 39, South Long Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:52 p.m. Nov. 1 and charged with identity theft. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jason Lawrence Jenkins, 37, Hopewell Road, Maryville
• Nikita Renee Young, 35, Hopewell Road, Maryville
• Cody Dillon Phifer, 35, Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville
• Connie Sherie Lewis, 42, Knoxville
