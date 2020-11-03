Arrests
• Adam Bartholomew Burnette, 45, Lee Shirley Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9 p.m. Nov. 2 and charged with criminal impersonation, violation of probation granted after a felony charge, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving while license revoked. He is being held on bonds totaling 9,000 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. Nov. 9 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Scotty Dale Key, 41, Louisville Road, Alcoa
• Dakota Ryan Blake, 37, Mynders Avenue, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.