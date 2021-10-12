Arrests
• Justin Heath Litwin, 45, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:14 a.m. Oct. 11 and charged him with theft. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bruce Alan Warren, 32, Georgia, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:26 p.m. Oct. 11 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kaela Renee Hatfield, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:13 a.m. Oct. 12 and charged with possession of meth, criminal impersonation and three counts of failure to follow rules of court. She is being held in lieu of a $18,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Douglas Frank Seivers, 25, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:59 a.m. Oct. 12 and charged with criminal impersonation and disorderly conduct. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Terry Steven Jones, 50, Dandridge
• Jacob Jackson Ivey Jr., 39, North Carolina
