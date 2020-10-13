Arrests
• Ricky Lynn Burnette, 50, Lenoir City, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:55 p.m. Oct. 12 and charged with theft and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sherry Renee Godsey, 55, Cumberland Court, Louisville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:02 p.m. Oct. 12 and charged with theft and violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 19 in Blount County Circuit Court and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Alan Burnette, 33, Gamble Lane, Walland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:49 p.m. Oct. 12 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Horace Franklin Odom, 43, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:16 p.m. Oct. 12 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, assault and violation of order of protection. He was being held on bonds totaling $22,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Robert J. Thomas Sneed, 30, Mint Road, Maryville
• Monica Marie Conner, 38, Griffitts Boulevard, Maryville
