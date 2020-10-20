Arrests
• Krystal Gayle Abston, 33, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:38 p.m. Oct. 19 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Destiny Desiree McClain, 23, Tittsworth Springs Road, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:21 p.m. Oct. 19 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. She was released on a $750 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Melissa Ann Maranville, 51, Legends Way, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:54 a.m. Oct. 20 and charged with felony evading arrest and driving under the influence. She was released on bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• William Blakely Swann, 29, Knoxville
• Jeffrey Allen Carpenter, 42, Oakes Vista Lane, Seymour; also charged with three counts of violation of probation
• Jesse Mingo Duran, 45, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.