Arrests
• Mitchell Lee Hurley, 37, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:15 a.m. Oct. 26 and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• April Michelle Carmley, 25, Jacksboro, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:20 a.m. Oct. 26 and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft. She was being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Samuel Hillard Abel Grooms, 21, Beulah Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:25 a.m. Oct. 26 and charged with leaving a scene with damage and driving under the influence. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,750 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dylan Ray Phillips, 20, Sweetwater, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:58 p.m. Oct. 26 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 2 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Jacob Cain King, 24, Tom McCall Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:49 p.m. Oct. 26 and charged with vandalism. He was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Lee Akins, 39, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5 p.m. Oct. 26 and charged with violation of probation and two counts of theft. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 2 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Belinda Carol Myers, 50, Teton Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:54 p.m. Oct. 26 and charged with possession of Schedule VI drugs and public intoxication. She was released on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Norman Howard Simonds, 58, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:46 p.m. Oct. 26 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, expired/no license, failure to use due care and caution, and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. He was released on bonds totaling $1,700 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• David Scott McNish, 34, Alisha Way, Maryville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Colton Edward Smith, 26, Knoxville
• Joey Lee Pryor Ratledge, 45, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville
