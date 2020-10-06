Arrests
• Victoria D. Tipton, 29, Nebo Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:36 p.m. Oct. 5 and charged with possession of Schedule II drugs and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jennifer Dawn Parrott, 31, McGhee Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:19 p.m. Oct. 5 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $6,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jesse Leigh Hopper, 25, Butler Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:34 p.m. Oct. 5 and charged with theft of property and felony violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 7 and a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amanda Leigh Lindsey, 35, Duncan Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:35 p.m. Oct. 5 and charged with the delivery of Schedule II drugs. She was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
