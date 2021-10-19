Arrests
• Bryan Edward Blakney, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:49 p.m. Oct. 15 and charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of vandalism. He was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Marya D. Butler, 38, South Old Glory Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:05 p.m. Oct. 15 and charged with possession of meth and intent to sell. She is being held in lieu of a $35,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nathan Brian Baxter, 45, Payne Hollow Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:27 a.m. Oct. 18 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Andrew Denson, 27, Singleton Station Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:06 p.m. Oct. 18 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Darrell Inman, 38, Lanier Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chad Price Dugan, 27, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 19 and charged with aggravated assault and contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jack Ray Campbell II, 40, Corryton
• Rickie Todd Dent, 37, Soddy-Daisy; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
