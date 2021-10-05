Arrests
• Nicole Lea Swalley, 38, Maple Lane, Greenback, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:01 p.m. Oct. 4 and charged with theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Schedule III drug, introduction of drugs into a penal facility, two counts of violation of probation for misdemeanor convictions and three counts of contempt of court. She is being held in lieu of a $16,500 bond pending hearings on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m., Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. and Oct. 12 at 9 a.m., all in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Suzanne McNeilly Justice, 42, Howard Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:05 p.m. Oct. 4 and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, two counts of contempt of court and two counts of violation of pretrial release. She is being held in lieu of a $45,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Ray Dortch, 51, Sunbright, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:41 a.m. Oct. 5 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Justin Samuel Cuberson, 39, Knoxville
• Shannon Edward Carmichael, 43, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Brandon Keith Murphy, 29, Knoxville
• Anthony Roy Costlow, 33, South Union Grove Road, Friendsville
• Gregory Richard Yearwood, 53, Madisonville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Clay Edward Cardwell III, 33, Big Springs Ridge Road, Maryville
