Arrests
• Dalton Nathaniel Grimmer, 19, Mary Charles Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff deputies at 10:44 a.m. Aug. 30 and charged with theft from motor vehicle, altering/falsifying auto title/plate and was cited for removal of registration decal/plate. He was released on bonds totaling $5,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Blake Shane Graham, 34, Stump Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:13 p.m. Aug. 30 and charged with theft of motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 pond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Melinda Lee Carmichael, 27, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:54 p.m. Aug. 30 and charged with theft of merchandise. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Roy Austin Oller, 24, Loudon, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:52 p.m. Aug. 30 and charged with identity theft, driving on a revoked license, driving unregistered vehicle on highway and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. He is being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Chad Price Dugan, 27, Trigonia Road, Greenback
• Kurt Wesley Ellis, 42, Decatur
• Kenneth Clay Davis, 56, Sevierville
• Bonnie Katherine Brooks, 30, Maple Lane, Greenback
• Saprina Marie Correll, 28, Willow Branch Circle, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
