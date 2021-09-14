Arrests
• Shawn William Steinbrook, 45, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:41 a.m. Sept. 10 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Jay Kidd, 29, Boulder Street, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 2:26 p.m. Sept. 10 and charged with manufacture, delivery or sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William James Edward Walkingstick, 48, Cherokee, North Carolina, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:56 p.m. Sept. 10 and charged with evading arrest and theft. He was being held on a $10,000 bond for the theft pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shawnna Marie Blair, 30, Doc Norton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:46 p.m. Sept. 10 and charged with theft. She was being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ernest Lee Proffitt, 43, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:23 p.m. Sept. 10 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on a $6,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Louis Thomas Jr., 54, Hillsboro, Tennessee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing and delivery of Schedule II drugs. He was being held on bonds totaling $13,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lloyd Anthony Duncan Jr., 52, Blair Loop, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:39 a.m. Sept. 11 and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. He was being on bonds totaling $18,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patricia Kay Martin, 65, Jordan Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:55 p.m. Sept. 11 and charged with false reports. She was free on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Marc'el Tayshun Boyd, 21, Holloway Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:32 a.m. Sept. 12 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rodney Dewayne Howell, 45, Bay Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:25 a.m. Sept. 12 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on a $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Micah Shawn Burnett Jr., 22, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:45 a.m. Sept. 12 and charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000. He was being held on a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Marvin Joe Garland Jr., 60, Grove Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:13 a.m. Sept. 12 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Chase Scalf, 25, Bolinger Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:53 p.m. Sept. 12 and charged with shoplifting and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dalton Jacob Scalf, 27, Bolinger Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:54 p.m. Sept. 12 and charged with shoplifting and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tiffany Michelle Goosie, 35, Holly Street Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:58 p.m. Sept. 12 and charged with false reports. She was free on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Montez Laron Hodge, 33, Rockford Boyd Drive, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:56 p.m. Sept. 12 and charged with criminal trespass. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Devilliers Prins, 55, Cherry Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:41 a.m. Sept. 13 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alexandra Nokomis Tuck, 25, Tech Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:17 p.m. Sept. 13 and charged with two counts of identity theft. She is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dustin Lynn Millsaps, 35, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville
• Latoyia Michelle Tate, 35, Knoxville
• Valerie Bivens Mitchell, 51, Vonore
• Mark Alan Harmon, 50, Curley Lane, Seymour
• Shawn Henry Burger, 32, Sevierville
• Shyanna Cespedes, 19, Kingston
• Charles Jason Justice, 43, Carolyn Lane, Maryville; also charged with four counts of failure to pay child support and one count of domestic violence with simple assault
• Victoria Danielle Tipton, 30, Nebo Road, Walland
• Adam Christopher Hounschell, 35, Knoxville
• William Keith McClellan, 29, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville; also charged with four counts of violation of probation
• Jeremy Alexander Smith, 23, Knoxville
• Sydney Leigh Howard, 34, Athens
• Natasha Erin Sherwood, 31, Drinnen Road, Friendsville
• Jerrod Lynn Roe, 34, Grand Ridge, Florida
• Julianne Curci, 28, West Watt Street, Alcoa
• Benjamin Curtis Helton IV, 27, Knoxville
• Willie Demond Holmes, 36, Knoxville
• Casey Lynn Hart, 30, Stables Drive, Townsend
• Jerome Coates, 37, Jefferson City
• David Matthew Fisher, 36, Burnett Station Road, Seymour
• Nathan James Stillwell, 18, Nebo Road, Walland
• Thomas Randall Perkins Jr., 60, Lillie Drive, Maryville
• Mark Anthony Henry, 36, Burnett Road Walland
• Dakota Allan Yearwood, 25, Athens
• Gisselle Loza Morgillo, 43, Knoxville
• Michael Nathan Dyer, 29, Knoxville
• Nikki Jean Pratt, 39, Honeysuckle Road, Maryville
• Nathan Allen Jennings, 22, Fred Jennings Road, Walland
