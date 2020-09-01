Arrests
• Bradley Wayne Crawford, 36, Bay Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:22 p.m. Aug. 30 and charged with public intoxication and possession of Schedule VI drugs. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nicholas L. Samuelson, 35, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:12 p.m. Aug. 30 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Derrick J. Mccarter, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 31 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (cocaine), use/possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, theft by shoplifting of less than $500, public intoxication and failure to appear. He was being held on a $750 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Lynn Waldo, 48, Friendsville Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:40 a.m. Sept. 1 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 10 and a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Crystal M. Jones, 41, Heather Glenn Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:41 a.m. Sept. 1 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 7 and a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Cory Lee Downey, 26, Twins Way, Maryville
