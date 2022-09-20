• Joshua Edward Lemons, 30, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:10 a.m. Sept. 20 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jennifer Danielle Tipton, 41, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 19 and charged with theft and evading arrest. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Wayne Oliver, 26, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:13 p.m. Sept. 19 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Daniel Rubbo, 41, Philadelphia, Tennessee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's Deputies at 1:48 p.m. Sept. 19 and charged with violation of sex offender registry requirements. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Frank Steven Sainato, 58, Lola Lane, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 19 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Kobey Joseph Mammone, 18, North Old Grey Ridge Road, Maryville
