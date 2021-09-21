Arrests
• Ashley Ruth Daniele, 33, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:55 p.m. Sept. 20 and charged with simple possession, possession of meth and paraphernalia, and public intoxication. She is being held in lieu of a $5,250 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jason Daniel Huskey, 31, Sevierville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.