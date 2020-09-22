Arrests
• Robert Raymond Meyer, 41, Camellia Trace Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:23 p.m. Sept. 21 and charged with possession of Schedule II drugs. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
