Arrests
• Jared Allen Lee Thumma, 24, Monroe Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 27 and charged with theft. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Judy Lynn Newman, 57, May Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 27 and charged with theft of property. She was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brian David Long, 50, Harriman
• Brian Earl Miller, 44, Harmon Road, Maryville
• Casey Lynn Hart, 30, Stables Drive, Townsend
