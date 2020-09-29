Arrests
• Timothy Wayne Tippens, 30, Virginia Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 28 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Thomas Lee Best, 31, Long Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:36 p.m. Sept. 28 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jason Edward Monday, 42, Fletcher Street, Maryville
• Alexis D. Hemrick, 35, South Washington Street, Maryville
