Arrests
• Michael Lynn Hill, 34, Grant Townhouse Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:56 p.m. Sept. 4 and charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of a $10,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Casey Lynn Hart, 30, Stable Drive, Townsend, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:28 a.m. Sept 5 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and three counts of contempt of court. He was released on a $2,000 bond for possession and impersonation charges pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court. He was released on a $2,250 for contempt of court charges pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jacob Allen Kelly, 19, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:48 p.m. Sept. 5 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Heather Elaine Compton, 43, Amerine Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:01 p.m. Sept 5 and charged with theft. She was released on a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dale Leeray Goodson, 33, Jackson Avenue, Seymour, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:17 a.m. Sept. 6 and charged with evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Craig Lowe, 38, Hannum Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:19 p.m. Sept. 6 and charged with possession of marijuana and public intoxication. He was released on a $2,750 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cole Kenley Sparks, 20, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:16 a.m. Sept. 7 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ronald Joseph Mehlhorn, 48, Fountain View Circle, Alcoa; also charged with domestic assault
• Susanne Nichole Crowe, 36, Floyd Walker Road, Maryville
• Matthew Allen Lewis, 32, Knoxville
• Felicia Ann Lander, 34, Eagle Ridge Road, Maryville
• Johnny Lee Plemons, 51, Temple Road, Maryville
• Tyler Andrew Henderson, 27, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville
• Terri Lynn Braden, 39, Lenoir City
• Ronnie Lee Reynolds, 25, Andover Boulevard, Alcoa
• Joseph Howard Foster Jr., 42, Kodak; also charged with three counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Brianna Elaine Harris, 23, Crye Road, Maryville
• Rexalina Alice Clabough, 39, South Long Hollow Road, Maryville; also charged with 5 counts of violating pretrial release
• Deborah Lynn Bruce, 41, Knoxville
• Donald Aubrey Thompson Jr., 40, Dailey Lane, Friendsville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
