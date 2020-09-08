Arrests
• Shawn Henry Burger, 31, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:38 p.m. Sept. 6 and charged with evading arrest. He was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Joseph Ellison, 24, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:37 a.m. Sept. 7 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Wade H. Fisher, 52, Bishop Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:53 p.m. Sept. 7 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a handgun while under the influence. He was being held on bonds totaling $11,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Hubert Lowe Jr., 29, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:37 p.m. Sept. 7 and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Deborah Sue Leann Cable, 30, Silverbell Drive, Maryville
