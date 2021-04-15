Citations
• Alexis F. Narcise, 25, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:46 p.m. April 13 and charged with simple possession of marijuana, driving unlicensed and speeding. When an officer pulled her vehicle over, Narcise was found to have a plastic bag containing marijuana, an incident report states.
• Billy Ray Hamby, 27, Simpson Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:59 p.m. April 14 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. He was also served an out-of-county warrant on a violation of probation charge and arrested.
• Tomika S. Brimm, 31, Oxford, Alabama, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:21 p.m. April 14 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI narcotic (marijuana). When an officer pulled over a vehicle she was in, Brimm admitted to having a marijuana joint, and she was also found to have a baggie of marijuana, an incident report states.
• Angela C. Carpenter, 36, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:55 p.m. April 12 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Officers found 1.8 grams of meth and 4.5 grams of marijuana in a purse in Carpenter's vehicle, an incident report states.
• Dimitra C. Parris, 26, Hamilton Ridge Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:17 a.m. April 13 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI narcotic (marijuana) and possessing drug paraphernalia. An officer found a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a metal marijuana grinder in Parris' vehicle, an incident report states.
• Jackie M. Hackney, 53, Nebo Road, Walland, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:59 p.m. April 13 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. An officer was notified that someone left half a gram of meth in the women's changing room at Burkes Outlet, 129 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa, and Hackney said it was hers and she must have dropped it, an incident report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.