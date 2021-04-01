Citations
• Jack Christian Parrott, 20, Brentwood Drive, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 6:59 p.m. March 31 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance. An officer discovered marijuana smoke, a plastic baggy containing marijuana and the burnt end of a marijuana cigarette in Parrott's vehicle, an incident report states.
