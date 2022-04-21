Citations
Alcoa
• Joshua Gardner, 25, Miser Station Road, Louisville, was cited at 6:46 p.m. April 20 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive Walmart reported that Gardner placed a bag of diapers and candy bars into a bag and passed all points of sale without paying for the items, which were valued at $14.88.
