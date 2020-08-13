Citations
• Derek A. Ruble, 34, East Westwood Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 12 and charged with shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. Ruble was allegedly observed by loss prevention employees attempting to shoplift $35.86 worth of merchandise.
• Stephanie Donielle Maldonado, 29, Laurel Branch Drive, Maryville, and Adriana Lorena Zuniga-Maldonado, 46, Powell, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:38 p.m. Aug. 12 and each charged with shoplifting. Maldonado and Zuniga-Maldonado allegedly were observed by loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, attempting to shoplift $284.74 worth of merchandise.
• Brittney L. Weimer, 31, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:34 p.m. Aug. 12 and charged with simple possession of heroin and driving on a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.