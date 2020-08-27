Citations
Alcoa
• Briana Faith Shields, 19, Ironwood Circle, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:16 p.m. Aug. 26 and charged with theft under $500. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, reported observing Shields open and conceal hair color products with a total value of $19.94.
• Heather Leann Fraze, 38, North Old Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:56 p.m. Aug. 26 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop in the parking lot of Food Lion, 2917 Old Knoxville Highway, officers discovered upon a vehicle search a bag containing 5.7 grams of a crystal-like substance, a glass meth pipe, digital scale, cut straw and metal cap, all covered in a white residue.
