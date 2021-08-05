Citations
• Brittany Lee Wade, 29, Bays Mountain Road, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:31 a.m. Aug. 4 and charged with theft by shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Wade concealed $57.07 worth of items and tried to leave the store without paying for them, an incident report states. Walmart recovered the items.
