Citation
• Tristan Jacob Teffeteller, 18, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11 a.m. Aug. 5 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance and speeding. Officers pulled over Teffeteller's vehicle after saying they witnessed it traveling at approximately 40 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone. During the stop, officers found a rubber container and a metal pipe. The container had less than 1 gram of yellow tetrahydrocannabinol (marijuana) wax in it, and the pipe contained THC burn residue on the metal end.
• Robin M. Glover, 34, Brookside Avenue, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:06 a.m. Aug. 5 and charged with shoplifting at Dollar General. Glover allegedly concealed $28.20 worth of makeup items in her purse and left the store. Police recovered the property.
