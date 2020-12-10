Citations
• Daniel Jay Kidd, 29, Faith Way, Walland, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:19 p.m. Dec. 9 and charged with theft. At K&S gas station, 511 Louisville Road, Alcoa, officers found Kidd with a stolen license plate, an incident report states. Kidd denied any involvement with or knowledge of the stolen tag.
• Cynthia Diana Dodson, 44, Keener Road, Seymour, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:20 p.m. Dec. 9 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession of Schedule I narcotics (heroin and crack cocaine). During a traffic stop, Dodson admitted she had a drug pipe in her pocket, and officers found two metal drug pipes with burnt residue and a white rock-like substance she admitted was crack cocaine, an incident report states. During a search of a vehicle Dodson was in, officers also found a brown powdery substance she allegedly admitted was heroin, as well as a snort straw with a brown powdery residue and a metal drug pipe with a burnt residue. The driver of the car was arrested on charges of failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.
