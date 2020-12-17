Citations
Alcoa
• Leland J. Revell, 43, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:36 p.m. Dec. 15 and charged with simple possession of marijuana. Revell was involved in a vehicle crash on Airport Highway and was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where nurses found marijuana in his pocket while caring for him. Officers responded to the hospital and cited Revell.
• Varian Ford, 28, Cerritos Way, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:59 p.m. Dec. 12 and charged with driving with a suspended license after officers pulled him over for non-functioning headlights.
• Erin N. Reid, 37, Powell, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:39 a.m. Dec. 15 and charged with driving with a suspended license after officers conducted a traffic stop.
