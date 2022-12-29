Citations
Maryville
• Officers cited Stephen William Choura, 54, Knoxville, at 11:08 p.m. Dec. 25 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officers searched his vehicle after a K-9 dog allegedly alerted on it and said they found a small bag containing 0.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the center console.
Alcoa
• Officers cited Terrence Michael Dorsey, 18, Maryville, at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 25 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Officers conducted a search of his vehicle and said they found a marijuana cigarette, a digital scale with suspected marijuana residue and a large bag of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
• Officers cited Guillerma Del Carm Villaneuva De Romero, 45, Virginia, at 1:20 p.m. on a charge of theft. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, alleged she attempted to leave without paying for $75.85 in merchandise.
• Officers cited Hannah Dianne Key, 29, Sevierville, at 12:41 p.m. Dec. 22 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Officers searched her car during a traffic stop and said they found a pipe and 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in her purse.
• Officers cited Steven G. Voorhees, 71, Knoxville, at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 26 on charges of theft of property, driving unlicensed and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officers conducted an unknown risk stop on his vehicle after his license plate matched the registration of a plate stolen out of Knox County, detaining him with weapons drawn. Voorhees allegedly told officers he had stolen the license plate from a vehicle in Knoxville. The plate was seized and placed into evidence at the Alcoa Police Department.
• Officers cited Nathaniel Gage Crabtree, 21, Lousville, at 3:51 p.m. Dec. 28 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers said they smelled marijuana in his car and obtained his permission to search the vehicle, where they said they found a glass pipe and "a small amount of marijuana."
• Officers cited Sandra Marie Sutton, 58, Maryville, at 7:51 p.m. Dec. 28 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at Kroger, 244 S. Hall Rd., Alcoa, alleged she left the store without paying for $416.38 in merchandise.
• Officers cited Theodore Raymond Owczarzak, 54, Indiana, at 11:06 p.m. Dec. 28 on a charge of theft of services. Employees of Blount Taxi in Maryville alleged he was unable to pay for a taxi ride worth $20.
