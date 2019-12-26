Citations
• Corey L. Downey, 25, Twins Way, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 7:18 p.m. Dec. 24 on a charge of shoplifting at Target, 800 Watkins Road, Maryville, after allegedly taking a knee brace from the store. Police also arrested the man and charged him with contempt of court.
• Destiny Sue Danielle Rolen, 26, Loretta Drive, Maryville was cited by Maryville Police officers at 8:41 p.m. Dec. 24 on a charge of shoplifting after Walmart loss prevention officers, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville, reported that they saw her allegedly switching several clearance bar codes for a lower price.
