Citations
• Angela Christina Carpenter, 36, Highway 411 S., Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:05 p.m. Feb. 17 and charged with possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. After officers pulled her vehicle over, Carpenter said she had smoked marijuana, and law enforcement found in her vehicle two digital scales and a baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, all of which Carpenter claimed ownership of, an incident report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.