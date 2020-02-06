Citations
• Joshua Thomas Chisenhall, 37, Garner Circle Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:08 p.m. Feb. 5 and charged with theft. Johnson was also cited on charges violation of registration and not carrying proof of insurance. Officers pulled the car Chisenhall was driving over because the car's tag was allegedly stolen. Johnson told officers that he just purchased the vehicle and was unaware that the car's tag was stolen.
• Crystal M. Jones, 40, was cited by Alcoa Police officers on charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers were responding to a call of an impaired person on North Wright Road, and they found two women sleeping in a black SUV. After waking up the females, Jones told officers there was some marijuana and a pipe in the vehicle. Officers searched the car and found two pipes, one digital scale and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
