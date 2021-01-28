Citations
• Andy Benjamin Ballard, 42, Singleton Station Road, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:36 p.m. Jan. 27 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI narcotic (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ballard admitted to having a marijuana pipe and marijuana in his pockets, and officers found them, an incident report states.
• Aram Osorio Ortega, 23, Abrams Street, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:31 a.m. Jan. 28 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI narcotic (marijuana) and driving on a suspended license. In Ortega's vehicle, officers found a baggie and joint containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, an incident report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.