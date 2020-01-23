Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.