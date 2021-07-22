Citations
• Charles Edward Coppenger, 31, and Crystal Shiann McCarty, 22, both of Lovers Lane, Townsend, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:27 p.m. July 21 and charged with theft by shoplifting. Coppenger also was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Coppenger and McCarty paid at a self-checkout station approximately $7 for items valued at $137.17, an incident report states. Coppenger also had bullets and a handgun on him, and, during a past incident, he told the same responding officer that he uses heroin and it was found in his pocket, the report states. Walmart recovered the items.
