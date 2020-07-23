Citations
Alcoa
• Isaiah Conway, 20, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:58 p.m. July 21 and charged with driving on a suspended license.
• Ruth Banks, 47, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:36 p.m. July 21 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license.
• Michael Eldridge, 42, Powell, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:23 p.m. July 21 and charged with driving on a suspended license and with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joey Besenfelder, 43, Lenoir City, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:30 a.m. July 22 and charged with driving on a revoked license, failure to yield right of way and no proof of insurance.
• Alex Efrain Rojas, Cherokee Heights, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:48 p.m. July 22 and charged with driving without a license.
