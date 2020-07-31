Citations
• Karla Ilene Hoebeke, 65, Finch Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:27 p.m. July 28 on charges of trespassing and shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. A loss prevention employee reported Hoebeke filled multiple plastic bags with $241.81 worth of merchandise and tried to leave without paying.
• Tabitha Joe West, 36, Daisy Circle, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:34 a.m. July 27 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule IV substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.