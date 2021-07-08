Citations
• Guy Victor Paris, 45, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:08 p.m. July 8 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule V narcotic and driving on a suspended license. Officers found 19 Gabapentin pills in Paris' vehicle, and he claimed ownership of them, an incident report states. Paris was also served with local and non-local warrants and arrested.
