Citations
Maryville
• Eric Bruce Webb, 39, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Walland, was issued three citations by Maryville Police officers at 9:51 p.m. June 10 and charged with simple drug possession, no proof of driver's insurance and no child passenger restraints.
Alcoa
• Samantha Hilliard, 37, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:43 p.m. June 9 and charged with shoplifting.
• Ronald Atkisson, 31, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, was issued two citations by Alcoa Police officers and charged with shoplifting and simple drug possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.