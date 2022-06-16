• Officers cited Tucker Raymond Cooper, 23, Maryville, at 7:34 p.m. June 15 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Officers report that they pulled Raymond over after observing that the license plate on Raymond's vehicle did not appear to match any plate on file. Police noted that Raymond said that he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle a day before the stop and that there was marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up suspected marijuana and a marijuana pipe.
Maryville
• Cherie H. Bradburn, 29, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, and Jacob V. Johnson, 28, Strawberry Plains, were cited at 12:04 a.m. June 14 on charges of shoplifting. An employee of the Exxon EZ Stop located at 2428 East Lamar Alexander Parkway reported that Bradburn placed several items into a shopping bag and left the store without paying before getting into a vehicle and leaving the premises. A Blount County Sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle, which was reportedly driven by Johnson, and allegedly found a shopping bag containing the stolen items.
• Crystal D. Bartholomy was cited on a charge of shoplifting at 3:07 p.m. June 15. Employees of the 2410 U.S. Highway 411 South Walmart reported that Bartholomy failed to scan several items while at the store's self-checkout station before passing all points of sale.
