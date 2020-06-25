Citations
• Lauren Katheryn Smith, 32, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:04 p.m. June 23 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI substance.
• Cody Ann Catterton, 26, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:35 a.m. June 22 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance.
• Dezarae Leean Loveday, 30, Evelyn Avenue, Maryville, and Matthew Brian Peck, 29, Redbud Valley Drive, Maryville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:47 p.m. June 24 and both charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers pulled Peck over when they discovered his tags belonged to someone without a valid driver's license. When officers searched the car they said they found a glass marijuana pipe and a plastic straw with white powder residue.
