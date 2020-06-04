Citations
• Two juveniles were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:36 p.m. June 2 and charged with shoplifting at Walmart. A store loss prevention officer caught them concealing multiple items of makeup and alcohol inside two backpacks and bypassing all points of sale. The amount of stolen items totaled $86.93.
• Tracee Sharp, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:28 p.m. June 2 and charged with shoplifting from Walmart. She allegedly placed merchandise in her purse and switched price tags on other merchandise. She then checked out paying for merchandise she had switched the tags on. The total value of the merchandise was $50.07.
• Chasitie J. Bryant, Lexington, Kentucky, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:42 a.m. June 3 and charged with driving on a suspended driver's license.
• Irvin Jovani Millan, 25, Stephenson Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:57 p.m. June 2 and charged with driving on a revoked driver's license.
• Stephen Clark Pierce, 38, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:24 p.m. June 3 and charged with driving on a revoked driver's license.
