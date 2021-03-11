Citations
• Mysty R. Hinkle, 21, Atchley Drive, Maryville, and Destiny Nicole Payne, 20, Mentor Alley Road, Louisville, were both cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:06 p.m. March 10 and charged with theft. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Hinkle shoplifted some items and swapped price tags on others, totaling $34.71 worth of stolen items, and Payne stole a $7.50 head scarf, an incident report states.
