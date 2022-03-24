Citations
• Cherie Haley Renee Bradburn, 28, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:18 p.m. March 23 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Officers responding to a disturbance said they found her in a vehicle in the Exxon parking lot at 2808 E. Hunt Road, and she had an outstanding warrant for contempt of court. While placing her under arrest and searching her they found a small amount of a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine.
