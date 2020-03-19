Citations
• Justin A. Huskey, 31, Jett Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:51 p.m. March 18 on a charge of simple possession of heroin. Officers pulled over a car that Huskey was driving, and said they found Huskey nervous. When officers searched him, they found a bag that contained approximately 1.9 grams of heroin.
• Barry Moore, 18, Calvert Street, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:54 p.m. March 11 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended driver's license. Officers pulled over Moore's car after it failed to stop at a stop sign in Alcoa. Officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Moore let officers search his car, and they found a small bag containing a green leafy substance.
