Citations
• Joann Gipson, 34, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:59 a.m. May 13 and charged with driving on a revoked license, speeding, no insurance and registration violation.
• James Dee Webb, 35, Carrs Creek, Townsend, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:10 p.m. May 13 and charged with shoplifting. Webb was viewed on video by Walmart security personnel concealing and item in his pants and passing all points of sale. The total value of the merchandise was $29.88.
• Megan Ione Raines, 39, Greenback; and Mary K. Harmon, 49, Larry Road, Maryville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:05 p.m. May 13 and charged with simple possession of heroin.
• Javier Soto, 25, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:21 p.m. May 13 and charged with driving on a suspended driver's license.
