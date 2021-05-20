Citations
• Kaitlyn D. Powers, 23, Sevierville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:05 p.m. May 19 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule I substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. Powers had a small baggie containing heroin in her bra, and officers found a snort straw with white powder residue in her purse, an incident report states.
• Erica C. Dockery, 34, Potter Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 1:38 a.m. May 20 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance. Dockery admitted to hiding 1.1 grams of methamphetamine in a peanut butter container while being pulled over, an incident report states.
• Kenneth C. Davis, 56, Sevierville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:38 p.m. May 18 and charged with shoplifting and criminal trespass. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Davis tried to leave the store with multiple items without paying for them, an incident report states. The total value of the stolen items, all of which Walmart recovered, was $280.25. Davis previously had been issued several "no trespassing" warnings from Walmart stores across Tennessee, the report states.
• Jennifer Elaine Watson, 43, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:48 p.m. May 18 and charged with theft by shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Watson swapped tags on multiple clothing items and also "skip scanned" several clothing items, an incident report states. The total value of the stolen items, all of which Walmart recovered, was $272.84.
• Terry S. Jones, 50, Dandridge, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:42 p.m. May 18 and charged with possessing methamphetamine. An officer saw a baggie containing 0.4 grams of an orange powder fall out of Jones' pocket, and Jones said it was methamphetamine, an incident report states.
