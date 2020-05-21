Citations
Alcoa
• Christopher James Lewis, Water Lily Lane, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:40 p.m. May 20 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of heroin.
• Laura Teaster, Wales Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:59 p.m. May 20 on a charge of shoplifting. She had a part in the theft of four DVDs valued at $46.66 from the Walmart in Alcoa, an incident report alleges.
• Guzman Miguel Carmona was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:34 p.m. May 20 on a charge of driving without a driver's license.
Maryville
• Joseph Edward Lawson, Nails Creek Road, Rockford, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 5:43 p.m. May 20 on charges of shoplifting at CVS Pharmacy, Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville. The value of the stolen items was $44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.